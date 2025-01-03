WATCH: Raiders' Pierce Gives Final Presser Before Chargers
LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- The Las Vegas Raiders will finish their season with a home matchup against AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.
Head coach Antonio Pierce gave his final Friday pre-game presser of the 2024 season and we have the entire video right here:
Head coach Antonio Pierce
Q: As you navigate these last few practices and the last game, what's the overall message to the team?
Coach Pierce: "Finish. Finish. We all signed up for 17 games, an 18-week schedule. We've had really a good month in my opinion, regardless of record, just seeing the improvement, things that we talked about, and now just a great opportunity against a divisional foe that we know very well, that we saw in week one, to finish."
Q: I think it was Isaiah Pola-Mao who said regardless of the situation, you’re trying to play your best football in December, and technically that's what you guys are probably doing. What's that saying, something that you could take forward?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, really preached it. Really go back to last year, it was kind of the same message. You want to see your team - the arrow pointing up and getting there, regardless of injuries and who's playing. And I think, really for us, so many young guys playing, just as counts to keep seeing the growth. Like [Thomas] Harper last week and watching him play, and again, we talked about a lot of our young offensive players and some D-linemen, just watching the constant growth and just everything we talked about a complete game from all three phases last week, and want to continue that on back to back weeks."
Q: It felt like a lifetime ago you played the Chargers the first time, when you watch film from the first game and obviously throughout the season, what's the biggest thing you've noticed and changed from this Chargers team you're about to face?
Coach Pierce: "Nothing. They're physical. I mean, I think the quarterback is playing really really well, taking care of the football. Number 15, that rookie [Ladd] McConkey is doing a hell of a job. But, I mean it's the same identity when we were ready for them in Week 1. Physical, downhill, big backs, take care of the football, playing really really well on defense. Obviously, some good numbers there with what they're doing with the points from a defensive standpoint, but obviously a well-coached team, well prepared. We'll have our hands full."
Q: Just as the season concludes, who are some of the players, whether it's improvement and growth or respond to adversity, that when you think about this season, they'll stick out to you?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah. Aidan O'Connell, quarterback, just for what he went through. Isaiah Pola-Mao would be one. Big Mike [Michael Mayer] because we lost him for a couple weeks, and I think he bounced back, had a great reception, some good blocks in the game. And then to be honest, I try to give credit to some guys that have just been consistent each and every game. Robert Spillane, I mean from day one, Week 1, has been a really really good player for us. Tre'von Moehrig, another player that stands out that's just been consistent from day one. So those are ones just off the top of my head."
Q: Do you feel like playing Tre'von Moehrig closer to the line of scrimmage a lot this season, that you guys unlocked something with Tre'von throughout the course of the season?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, but he's not really bad in the post. I mean, obviously he has some interceptions there, but just to see the ability to blitz and the matchups on the back, on the tight end, physical player. I mean, I think everything that everybody saw in college, now over this four-year span, you saw in this year combined, just a total effort of what he put together, and it's been really impressive to watch."
Q: Everyone's talked about your players, but what about yourself this season? What have you learned? I know you have one game left, but what did you learn about yourself? Coach
Pierce: "Patience. Stay with my gut. Those two things."
Q: You guys had a pretty big game running the ball last week. What exactly did that do for the offense to get the running game going?
Coach Pierce: "It was huge. I mean, we've been talking about it all year. Go back to training camp, OTAs, it doesn't matter, Week 1, winning the line of scrimmage, playing physical, strain and finish. I thought our O-line did a great job on some double teams, moving the line of scrimmage. Really good by our backs as well. Ameer [Abdullah] did a hell of a job being patient, cut back, running through tackles and arm tackles. I thought it was on full display. It's really good to see. Need to continue one more week."
Q: You mentioned Thomas Harper a minute ago, what have you seen in his growth this year with you guys? Coach Pierce: "I mean, came in, really claimed him from the Chargers. Saw a guy that could help us on special teams. And I think to his credit, just kind of found his niche. Really started on the look team, on the scout team versus offense. You saw him kind of flash and pop out, I thought he made some plays on the ball, and then obviously last week I think it came into fruition. Physical player, smart, tough, plays special teams for us. And you've been kind of watching us defensively, put a little bit more three safeties out there, and he's found his role and his niche there."
Q: You guys obviously work hard. A lot of teams work hard, put the work in, but how much does luck play a factor in things in terms of your experience?
Coach Pierce: "You always want luck. You always want the ball to bounce your way. We just weren't lucky enough this year."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE