WATCH: Raiders QB Gives Key Insight Into Offense, Injuries, and More
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders need to get in the win column fast with a season that has already spiraled out of control.
They will rely on quarterback Gardner Minshew to help them beat the Denver Broncos this Sunday, despite his shaky start to the season. On Wednesday, Minshew spoke to the media. We have the full video right here:
Here is a partial transcript from Antonio Pierce's Wednesday presser:
Q: The offensive line, the five guys that played last week, are you hoping those are the five guys going forward? What did you see on film from those guys?
Coach Pierce: "Those will be the five guys out there today. Need to keep it that way come Sunday. Just continuity, I said it last week, we’ve just been having so many different lineups in and out as far as with health and different things of that nature. It'll be good, I was just watching them in the walk through just here recently, seeing those same five guys. Just when you’ve got continuity, chemistry, all those words go together, and it really helps out not just your o-line group, but the offense because you don't have these mistakes and mental errors that we had early in the season."
Q: You've talked about leaning on Joe Philbin a little bit and that's why he's there for the experience. Are you able to lean on Marvin Lewis as well when you go through a stretch like this?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, me and Marvin [Lewis] talk every morning at six o'clock about this. And I think the one positive, like you said, him going through that transition from coordinator then to the head coach of the Bengals, getting that organization up to where it was running. He had some dark days, and the one thing we talk about constantly, just keep working. Keep delivering the message, don't stop, don't get discouraged. At times you get frustrated. Not used to losing six games in a row, not used to be in 2-8. That's just not a part of something I've done in my life, but we're going to change that round, and all I know how to do is work like I told the players and keep improving. Trying to find different ways and moving pieces around so we can just get over that hump and feel what winning feels like again, because it's been a long time."
Q: With some of your corners nicked up, what do you want to see from Decamerion Richardson in practice and potentially on game day too?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, just like what we've been seeing really to be honest in practice. And you've seen in the game, he's been consistent, physical, but making plays. Obviously, he's still going to get some reps on special teams if he's a starter. But now this is his fourth game playing a lot on defense, and you're looking just for that steady improvement. And he's doing it. And I think I've said this even back into training camp, this is around the time you expect some of your younger guys, your rookies, to really come along late in the season due to injuries or other factors that come into it. And he's in that role right now. And to be honest, he's had some good moments in games. He's been tested and he's been there, he’s been in the right spot. I think it's good sometimes, I always say, when you take a step back and you watch for months or weeks at a time, and then you get the opportunity and the game is not as fast for you."
Q: Dylan Laube is a guy that's rode that rookie roller coaster ride a little bit. What is he showing you behind the scenes with work ethic?
Coach Pierce: "I was about to say the key word right there is work ethic, because he's a scout team running back there, giving us a good look. Obviously, we had some fumbles early on, talked about that with the ball security. And again, here's a great example, right? Well, here's your opportunity. Are you ready? And we've been talking about that. I keep talking about rookies, our younger players, you never know when your name will get called, your number is going to get called. And if it's this week, be ready for it. But I will say this, he shows up every day, he's in building as early as most of our vets. He's prepared, he goes out to practice, practices hard. He gives us good looks, got a smile on his face, and he works.”
Q: You're not an excuse maker, but do you ever just take a moment and look at your injury list and think, "Dear God, can I buy a break?”
Coach Pierce: "No. This isn’t a break season for me. So, it's one of the ones you've got to just swallow, you've got to take it. And obviously we'll look back for all the reasons, right? There's been some noncontact injuries. There's been guys getting rolled up, think about the Cincinnati Bengals game, you get six guys with ankle injuries, that's kind of unheard of. Just been having some bad breaks, but nobody feels sorry for us. Nobody feels sorry for me. You've got to roll out there with 11 players, and that's what we're going to do come Sunday."
