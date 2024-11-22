WATCH: Raiders' TE Coach Sounds Off on Brock Bowers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was a steal. The cause of poor drafting teams.
In doing so, they handed tight ends coach Luke Steckel a prodigious talent and the offense a future All-Pro. Steckel recently spoke to reporters about his star rookie, and we have the full interview right here:
Below is a partial transcript from offensive coordinator Scott Turner's recent media availability:
Q: How did the logistics and communication aspect of it go?
Coach Turner: "It was great. Yeah, no issues. I think Gardner [Minshew] did a nice job of getting the play from me and then getting it in on time. We didn't have any issues as far as like running low on the play clock that I can think of. The penalties, we had the one false start. I think Jackson [Powers-Johnson] just got - because everyone went except for him. Poor Jordan Meredith gets the penalty on his record, they gave it to him for some reason, everybody moved. But yeah, we had that one, and then we had the OPI that was kind of a bang-bang play. So I felt like it was a clean game as far as that goes. The sacks, we've got to clean those up, but we had three of those, which I think we could have avoided for a couple different reasons. But yeah, no, I think the logistics of getting the play in the operation, everything like that went very smooth."
Q: On the broadcast, they had quite a few shots of you calling plays with your dad there by your side...
Coach Turner: "Yeah, my daughter said - my daughter is eight, but she's basically like 20 and she was like - I got back from the game and she was like, 'Dad, they showed you and Papa too much.' I was like, 'Thanks, Rose. Appreciate it.'
Q: What was that experience like for you?
Coach Turner: "It's great. We've coached together, but I was always on the field and he was in the box. So just sitting next to him in the box, being able to talk in between series, get what he thought, it was really good. It was a cool experience. We talked about this last week, I didn't think we were going to ever coach together again, so this is kind of like a bonus deal. So yeah, I mean I didn't think about it much at the time other than like I'm getting great information, but when you reflect back on it like that, it was pretty cool."
Q: Can you go back to what you've mentioned about the O-line and the fact that you're facing the Denver Broncos defense who is like top of the league when it comes to sacks. How difficult is that challenge?
Coach Turner: "Yeah, they're flying around on defense. They've got a lot of different guys that they try to create matchups for that can get to the quarterback. And pass protection isn't always just about the offensive line. I mean, the receivers have to get separation, the backs have to do a great job of either helping or getting open. Same thing with the tight ends, like if we have them chip or if they get open in route, like they've got to get separation so we can get the ball out of our hand. The quarterback's got to make quick decisions. I talked about how I thought Gardner [Minshew] did a nice job with that in the Miami game, but that - and then we've got to block them too. Like obviously that's the one the thing that gets focused on, but pass protection and keeping the quarterback upright, it's a total team stat. The quarterback has got to get the ball out of his hand, but in order to do that, people have to get open. And it's on me as well to try to design things so we're getting guys open. But no, you don't want to hold the ball against this group. We're going to have some certain things to try to take advantage of what we think are good matchups for us. But no, we've got a lot of respect for their team, for Vance Joseph and their defense and what they've done, and you've seen them getting better every week, which is to me a sign of a good team."
Q: It was your first week scheming things up for Brock Bowers. Is there anything that he's not capable of doing?
Coach Turner: "We'll find out. We'll just keep trying things and then see if he can't do it. No, I mean obviously he's a great player. I complimented him the other day just on his approach day to day. He has a great process as far as getting his body and his mind ready. He's the type player you tell him things, you give him one correction once, he never makes the same mistake again. Obviously, you see like the athleticism, the size, strength, speed and everything like that. Brock is a great player, and he's going to continue to be a focal point of what we're trying to do."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.