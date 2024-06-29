Week 1 Will Be Perfect Test for Raiders' Revamped Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders' most improved unit this offseason has to be its offensive line.
Adding to an offensive line that already includes veteran starters Kolton Miller and Andre James, the Raiders added the best center in the NFL Draft in Jackson Powers-Johnson and two former Pro Bowlers in Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair.
How the depth chart looks come Week 1 remains to be seen, but you can be sure the Raiders will field a solid offensive line when they head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
That first matchup is going to be a great test for this new-look unit, as the group will be facing arguably the best pass-rushing tandem in the league in defensive end Joey Bosa and outside linebacker Khalil Mack, a former Raider.
Mack has been a handful for the Raiders in recent years, especially in Week 4 last year when he posted 10 combined tackles, five for loss and 6.0 sacks.
Bosa, who missed much of the 2023 season, will surely be back and playing at the elite level he has been known to play.
This matchup will be a true determiner as to what fans can expect from the Raiders' offensive line. Of course, it's going to take time for the unit to pan out, but that is why being tasked with limiting an elite pass-rusher duo like Mack and Bosa will be crucial in preparing the unit for the rest of the 2024 season.
The Raiders' offensive line is now led by James Cregg, a longtime NFL coach who has experience coaching for the Silver and Black.
