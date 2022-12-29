Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders received great news when two of their starters returned to practice this week.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) first injury report against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) was released on Wednesday, bringing a dilemma to a team who has dealt with injuries all season long.

The Silver and Black started the week by placing defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve from injuries they suffered on Christmas Eve.

“We put Denzel [Perryman] and Chandler [Jones] on IR, so they'll be out the remaining couple weeks this season,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was the lone non-participant on Wednesday’s report, was excused from practice (NIR) for personal reasons, after confirming he’ll be benched for the rest of the season.

The Raiders did receive great news when tackle Jackson Barton (back), running back Zamir White (ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) all returned to practice on limited roles.

Barton and White were inactive for last week’s game, while Ya-Sin has returned to practice for the first time since being sidelined since week 13.

Guard Alex Bars (knee) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (quad) were both full participants on the report.

As for the 49ers, they had a long list of 13 players on the injury report.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) was listed on the report as the only full participant.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) and Kerry Hyder (ankle), along with cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and running backs Jordan Mason (hamstring) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) were all limited.

While defensive lineman Nick Bosa (illness), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), punter Mitch Wishnowsky (illness), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), tackle Trent Williams (NIR-rest), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) were all listed as non-participants on the first day of practice.

The Raiders will face the 49ers next Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.