What an Improved Divine Deablo Would Mean for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders defense entered last season with the linebackers unit as the unit with the most question marks. The Raiders signed linebacker Robert Spillane, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Spillane had yet to prove that he was a three-down linebacker in the league. The Raiders presented Spillane the opportunity to prove that he was the middle linebacker they needed. Spillane would more than prove himself, finishing tenth in the league in tackles.
However, part of Spillane’s success was the presence and growth of fellow linebacker Divine Deablo. The veteran linebacker began last season heavier and arguably in better shape than the prior season, in which he played only eight games and missed the remaining games with an injury. Deablo was sorely missed as he is a player that is difficult to replace. Last season, Deablo made up for the missed time as he fully transitioned from a defensive back to a full-time linebacker.
In his third season in the league, Deablo finished with over 100 tackles, posting the best season of his career. The veteran linebacker grew into one of the most critical parts of the Raiders’ defense last season. Deablo’s value was seen on and off the field in his most productive season. Last season, Deablo missed two games; when he missed, opposing offenses attacked Deablo’s replacement, proving even opponents knew how important he was to the defense.
Deablo is a force at the linebacker position when healthy and playing to his full capabilities. The former defensive back possesses a unique blend of speed and power that few other linebackers in the league possess. According to Pro Football Focus, Deablo has only missed on roughly six percent of his career tackle attempts.
Deablo’s skill set also benefits the Raiders' defense in ways that do not appear on the stat sheet. His ability to quickly cover ground, eliminate passes to the flat, and cover pass catchers down the field is vital to the Raiders’ defense. As the Raiders' defense enters the season expecting to be one of the best in the league, they will undoubtedly need Deablo to continue playing well. However, if they want to go from a good defense to a great defense, they will need Deablo to take his game to the next level. If he does, the sky is the limit for the Raiders’ defense.
