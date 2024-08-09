What Are Next Steps for Raiders According to Pierce?
The Las Vegas Raiders are inching closer to the regular season, with their first preseason game this Saturday.
There is plenty of excitement surrounding the team this season because of Coach Antonio Pierce’s success in re-establishing the Raiders’ culture.
The Raiders were on the verge of making the postseason last year but fell just short after a late-season loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With upgrades on both sides of the ball, the playoffs could be well within reach.
But there are still more steps to take before the Raiders can reach that point.
Pierce joined NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Daniel Jeremiah on "Inside Training Camp," and discussed what his team needs to do to reach a higher level.
“We have to be consistent each and every day,” Pierce said. “That’s what I like to say. Win, lose, or draw. Regardless. We’re not going undefeated. That doesn’t happen. There’s only been one team in sports to go undefeated: the Miami Dolphins. But, what I want us to do is make it sound right and be consistent each and every week, as far as our play, our effort, our passion for the game. Sometimes, the ball will drop our way, sometimes things will go our way, sometimes they’re not, and we’ve gotta be prepared for that. I don’t want us to be an emotional group; I want us to be a passionate group.”
The Raiders posted a significant turnaround under Pierce, going 5-4 after being 2-6 at the midway point of 2023. The team played more confidently and improved on both sides of the ball.
Pierce is preaching emotional intelligence from his squad this season, which could be useful when they are playing close games or attempting a comeback late.
Instilling a mentality into his team has not been a problem in the past, so expect the Raiders to be a team with strong mental fortitude in 2024, which could result in more wins.
The Raiders are attempting to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season, and they could have the roster to make it happen. It’s up to Pierce to lead them to where they want to go.
The full interview with Pierce can be found here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.