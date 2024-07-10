What Davante Adams Said to Former Raider Josh Jacobs When Asked About Potential Return to Green Bay
Former Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs grew close with Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams during their short time together in Sin City.
Back in May, Matt Schneidman had reported that Jacobs had reached out to Adams about potentially coming back to the Green Bay Packers, whom Jacobs had signed with this offseason.
Jacobs gave some more insight into the situation during his recent appearance on NFL Network's "The Insiders."
"Me and Davante, you got to understand the relationship we have," Jacobs said. "We joke around with each other a lot. We talk about certain things. Basically, when I sent him the eyeballs, it was more so about how crazy life works out. He leaves there and goes to the Raiders, and I'm going there. That's kind of just what we was talking about."
Adams shared his side of the event when he joined "The Up & Adams Show" on Tuesday.
"Yeah, that was true; he [Jacobs] did send that over," Adams said. "And I mean, Josh is one of my best friends. First of all, he's hilarious. People don't know how funny he is. It was definitely a joke, but it was one of those jokes where he was serious because he definitely would like that. But I told him, 'You go ahead and hold it down. And I'm going to hold it down over here. I don't think I'll be coming back over there. Never know what's going to happen. ... If they ship me off, there's not much I could do about it, but I'm a Raider. So nobody got to worry about that."
Adams spent eight seasons in Green Bay, where he was named to five Pro Bowls and two Associated Press All-Pro First Teams.
In Adams' first season with the Raiders, he and Jacobs were the stars of the offense. Jacobs would lead the league in rushing and earn his first-ever AP first-team All-Pro selection.
Jacobs departed for Green Bay in free agency this offseason, ending his five year run with the Silver and Black. The Raiders drafted Jacobs in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
