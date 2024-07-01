What Do Raiders Rookie Defenders Have to Prove this Offseason?
The Las Vegas Raiders placed an emphasis on adding young defensive talent in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Of their eight draft picks, four were spent on defensive players -- three were defensive backs. General Manager Tom Telesco identified the need for help on that side of the ball, and it comes in the form of young depth.
The Raiders rookies will report for training camp in under a month on July 21, with veterans to follow shortly after. It will be a chance for those young defenders to make an impression on their coaching staff and their veteran teammates.
The preseason arrives just a few short weeks after training camp begins. That will be the rookies’ first chance to experience an NFL game environment.
So, what will these young defenders have to prove once they put on the Silver and Black practice gear and face off against each other?
All the Raiders rookies will try to make a name for themselves once they put on the pads. Veterans will certainly challenge them early and make them earn their spot on the roster. The rookies will have to be resilient when it comes to the intensity they will face.
For some Raiders rookies, like linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, it will be about proving they can keep up with the athleticism at the NFL level.
Eichenberg isn’t the biggest, fastest linebacker, but he has the natural instincts and toughness it takes to survive in the NFL. He will need to show he can take on blocks at the next level and cover over the middle of the field.
Health will be key for the Raiders’ young defensive backs. The team struggled with injuries at that position throughout 2023, so adding two fresh, young cornerbacks should provide some important depth. Will they be ready to play if called on?
Fourth-round rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson must prove he can make plays on the ball in the NFL. He did not record an interception in college, and he can prove he belongs on the field by quickly shutting down any concerns if he brings in a few picks in practice and preseason.
The Raiders’ young talent is ready to prove they belong in the league when they suit up next month. It will be interesting to follow their progress throughout their rookie seasons.
