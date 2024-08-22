What Does An Ideal Season Look Like for Raiders' Tyree Wilson?
There may not be a player who carries more intrigue entering the 2024 season for the Las Vegas Raiders than defensive lineman Tyree Wilson.
The former Texas Tech star was selected seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. At the time, Raider Nation anticipated that Wilson would be the answer to their questions about who would be an effective pass rusher opposite Maxx Crosby.
That did not materialize in his rookie season as he worked his way back from foot surgery. He struggled early in the year, leading to Malcolm Koonce earning more snaps and emerging as the top option next to Crosby.
He finished his rookie season with 29 total tackles, two for loss, eight quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and three and a half sacks. As he got healthier, he produced better numbers.
He created more pressures during the second half of the season. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson generated just nine total pressures in the first 12 games of the season and generated 15 in the final five games.
Wilson could be entering a crucial season with the Silver and Black, so what does an ideal season look like for him?
Wilson entered his rookie season as a raw prospect with a high athletic ceiling. He was at his best at Texas Tech when he could use his size, speed, and strength to overpower offensive linemen.
That has yet to work at the NFL level, so Wilson must show he can develop pass-rush moves. If he develops a swim or spin move, he could increase his sack numbers and become a more productive player for the Raiders.
Coach Antonio Pierce and his staff must determine the defensive line rotations, especially where Wilson fits in. He found some success as an interior rusher last season and could continue to thrive in that role full-time in 2024.
Adding Christian Wilkins could complicate that, as Wilkins will take many of the snaps on the interior. However, if Wilson plays well during the season, Pierce and his staff may have no choice but to find a role for him.
Wilson has a lot to prove heading into his second season. If he improves as a pass rusher and finds a permanent role on the defensive line, he could live up to his draft status and elevate the Raiders’ defense.
