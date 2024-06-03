What Does Raiders' Nate Hobbs Want to Improve On?
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is spending his offseason looking for ways to improve.
Hobbs had the best season of his young career in 2023, posting career-highs in tackles and passes defended. Despite another injury, Hobbs proved he is vital to the Silver and Black defense.
Hobbs is entering his fourth season with the Raiders, which makes him one of the most experienced players in the secondary. Along with safety Tre’von Moehrig, Hobbs is expected to take on leadership roles in 2024.
Hobbs still has room to grow as a player, and he knows it. He talked about what he’s working on this offseason when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“My field awareness of where the offense is on the field,” Hobbs said. “Whether they’re in the red area, fringe – we call the fringe from the 50 on up. They’re backed up, and what they do, because offenses, if they have success, they’re going to do it over and over and over again. I’ve played too much ball at this level to know that they’re not going to switch up. They might switch up a route or the hash they do it on, small s--- like that, but they’re going to do the same thing and just trust that.”
Field awareness isn’t the only thing Hobbs wants to improve. He mentioned a few more elements of his game he hopes will be better in 2024.
“My pad level sometimes," Hobbs said. "Sometimes I get a little high. My pad level and my eyes. I get a little high, or I won’t be laser-focused with my eyes in the right spot, and that costs me plays. Literally cost me picks. Missed out on probably three, four picks last year because my eyes weren’t where they needed to be.”
Hobbs praised Crosby and thanked him for the high praise from earlier in the podcast, saying Crosby is an exemplary defensive player right now.
“I’m not a big stat guy for the season, but shoutout Maxx, bro," Hobbs said. "That means a lot saying I’m the top Nickel in the game because it’s Maxx. He’s like the epitome of a defensive end right now. You interview a young player, a young D-Lineman, college, NFL, ‘Who do you want to play like? Who do you study?’ He’s going to say T.J. Watt, him, or Myles Garrett, or Micah Parsons. Most people are going to say him, though, because he’s different with that motor.”
Hobbs will be in the lab until the season starts, and he is looking to make good on Maxx’s declaration of him as the best Nickel cornerback in the NFL.
