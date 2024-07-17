What is the Las Vegas Raiders' Outlook, As Coach Pierce Enters His First Full Season as HC?
The Las Vegas Raiders enter this upcoming season with many new faces. Not only will they have many new faces, but they will also have many new faces in key positions, including the offensive and defensive lines. The Raiders have an improved team and are looking to build upon their relative success over the second half of last season.
The Raiders also have many familiar faces in new or elevated roles on the team, such as running back and head coach. While Antonio Pierce is still with the team, he had the interim tag removed from his title.
NFL.com writer Adam Rank analyzed the Raiders' outlook this upcoming season under Coach Pierce.
“OK, technically not a 'new face' in Las Vegas, but as mentioned above, this will be Pierce's first full season in the big chair,” Rank said. “At this point last year, the former Pro Bowl/Super Bowl-winning linebacker was preparing for his second campaign as the Raiders' LBs coach.
“Following Josh McDaniels' midseason firing, though, Pierce took the head-coaching reins and acquitted himself quite well. Vegas went 5-4 under the interim HC -- including 3-1 in the division, with a Christmas Day win over the eventual Super Bowl champion [Kansas City] Chiefs -- and Mark Davis rewarded the 45-year-old with the permanent title in January.
“Under Pierce, the Raiders' scoring went up (remember the 63-21 prime-time beatdown of the [Los Angeles] Chargers?), and the defense really rounded into form (holding five opponents to 14 points or fewer.)”
As the Raiders turn the page on a disappointing season, it will be up to Coach Pierce and his revamped coaching staff to get the best out of the team’s improved roster. Rank thinks the Raiders are on the right track under Coach Pierce’s leadership as they head into the future.
“This feels like the Raiders of old, who hit on a number of young, first-time head coaches (SEE: John Madden, Tom Flores, and Jon Gruden in his first tenure with the franchise). I'm excited to see what Pierce can do,” Rank said. “And I think new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will be all right. Don't let [Chicago] Bears fans tell you otherwise -- it wasn't all his fault.”
