What is the Primary Focus for the Raiders' Defense This Week?
According to Pro Football Focus, the Las Vegas Raiders rank last in the National Football League in tackling proficiency and missed tackles. During last Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders shockingly finished with 16 total missed tackles.
Missed tackles were not something the Raiders defense struggled with last season. However, five games into the season, it is undoubtedly a problem. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said the team went back to square one this week, as they tried to fix the problem.
"Training camp. It's training camp, man,” Pierce said. “Back to square one, technique, fundamentals, pad level, hand placement, eyes in the right place. Tackling is going to be at a premium, and you'll need a lot of guys to tackle. And I think on the other side of ball, getting off double teams, staying together, staying connected and taking care of the football.
“I thought we did a good job going in training camp, really working on those fundamentals, but they started to creep up. Saw a little bit of it in preseason. Okay, it's preseason, when we get season guys will get better, but it has been an issue for us. And again this week, that was the first two things we did in every period, was tackling and ball security.
"You can't go live at this point. A lot of bags. It's more just getting yourself in a football position, right? Being square, not too many times are you in a perfect football position, but being in the best position you can and then using the right shoulder, right foot, and more importantly, grab cloth. You see it around the NFL, everybody's punching at the ball, and it's more missed tackles, not just us, everybody, but stop punching at the ball and tackle."
Pierce stressed the fact that tackling starts with desire and said that being a defense that tackles well is more of a mentality than anything. The Raiders' defense has suffered numerous injuries, which has likely played a part in their inability to tackle consistently. Still, that is no excuse and they must improve.
“But at the end of the day I always say tackling is a want to,” Pierce said. “Either you want to do it or you don't. You want to get dirty or you don't. You want to have the aches and pains or you don't, and we've just got to have that mindset that we know we need to take some Advil before and after the game in this one because it's going to hurt."
While some of the Raiders’ tackling issues are because they are often on the field for extended periods of time, the unit still must improve its tackling. Many of the missed tackles against the Broncos were on critical plays where the defense could have stopped the Broncos’ offensive drives had they made the tackle. In other words, the coaches are putting the players in the right spots but the players have to do their part and execute.
