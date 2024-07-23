What is the Realistic Ceiling of the Raiders' Offense?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve offensively in 2024.
The team improved when Antonio Pierce took over in an interim capacity, but it still has a way to go before becoming an above-average offensive unit.
Now, Pierce is the full-time head coach, and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy begins his debut season in Las Vegas after leading an effective Chicago Bears rushing attack.
Beyond Getsy, there are a lot of new components with the Raiders’ offense. Gardner Minshew II could start at quarterback if he beats out Aidan O’Connell, and there are new starters and contributors who will contribute.
With a new-look offense, questions will arise. How good can the Raiders’ offense be? How good do they need to be?
Let’s get into the Raiders’ offense and find a realistic ceiling for the 2024 season.
The Raiders averaged 19.5 points per game in 2023, good for 23rd in the league. It was a tale of two halves for Las Vegas, though.
Under Josh McDaniels, they averaged 15.8 points per game in the first half of the season. When McDaniels was fired and Pierce took over, they averaged nearly 23 a game. While that number is inflated by the 63-point outing against the Los Angeles Chargers, the overall offensive improvement was evident.
How much of an improvement can the Raiders make offensively this year? Is 25 points per game attainable? It is if they can improve their rushing attack and O’Connell or Minshew can consistently put the ball in the end zone.
The Raiders have the offensive firepower to be a surprisingly good offensive team. Between their receiving core and their dynamic young tight ends, the Raiders should be a much-improved team through the air.
The effectiveness of their passing offense will come down to how good O’Connell or Minshew can be.
The biggest question mark about the Raiders’ offensive ceiling is how well they can run the football. Last season, the Raiders were near the bottom of the league in rushing offense, something that needs to improve if they want to be a postseason team in 2024.
Zamir White takes over as the lead back, while new offensive linemen will step into starting roles. Getsy has schemed up excellent run games in the past, and the Raiders will need him to do it again with this group.
In all, the Raiders could have a ceiling of one of the top 15 offenses in the league, pushing into the top 10 if all goes well. However, if they want to return to the playoffs, they need to be a much better offense in 2024 than last season.
