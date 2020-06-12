RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast:  Raider Cody

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--I have traveled the world covering. I have been to virtually every big game in every sport. I have been to nearly all of the NFL stadiums, Super Bowls, playoffs, and more. But in my travels, I learned first hand about the emotion and passion of Raider Nation and the fanatics that love it.

The reach of this franchise has crossed cultural and national borders. There is something about this particular franchise that seizes people's hearts and emotions in a way that many simply can't.

Is there a secret? What is the musical instrument that calls fans and passion to this organization like the Pied Piper?

I am proud to announce that we are going to be a series of podcasts at Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven, where we investigate what it means to be a Raider. We will talk with former and current Raider players and employees. We will communicate with fans and even opposing players about what makes, "Da Raiders."

Today we start with the host of the very popular, "Raider Cody Podcast." As a real voice of the fans, "Raider Cody" has a popular podcast that has a massive reach since the fans are what makes the Raiders, who better to start with on our first podcast then the voice of the fans, Raider Cody.

Do you know someone that should be on this podcast? Do you have a favorite former player or someone you know who would have an exciting story on being a Raider? Make sure you leave that in the comment section.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Henry Ruggs Could be Las Vegas Raiders Top Fantasy Option

Fantasy football is as much a part of the game as the pigskin itself. So it’s never too early to look, and Henry Ruggs may be the best Las Vegas WR option.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Henry Ruggs Injury Won't Impact Las Vegas Raiders

Henry Ruggs the 80th overall pick of the NFL Draft, and after an injury, his father confirms he'll be fine for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

NFL Coaches Able to Return Brings Raiders Football Closer

Roger Goodell's memo to NFL teams clears the way for coaches to return. Bringing Las Vegas Raiders football, one step closer to reality.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Johnathan Abram Showed Toughness to be a Las Vegas Raider

Johnathan Abram demonstrated in only one game, that the faith of Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, and the Las Vegas Raiders was deserved.

Tom LaMarre

Raiders Zay Jones Interaction Shows Hope in Uncertain Times

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones had an encounter in a Home Goods store that gives hope in difficult times.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Has Some Kenny Stabler in Him

The Raiders Derek Carr knew passing Kenny "The Snake" Stabler on the all-time passing list was big. Carr has demonstrated he has some of, "The Snake," in him.

Tom LaMarre

NFL Announces COVID Related Adjustments to Training Camps

Roger Goodell and the NFL have announced new COVID-19 adjustments as training camps loom on the horizon and the return of football.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders New Swiss Army Knife Tanner Muse

Tanner Muse from Clemson University got selected by Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, and the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft as their new Swiss Army Knife weapon.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders NFL Draft Pick Henry Ruggs More than Just Fast

The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold on and off the field with Henry Ruggs, their first-round NFL Draft pick from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Footballfan55

Raiders' Lynn Bowden at Residence Searched by DEA

Las Vegas Raiders' recent NFL Draft pick Lynn Bowden earlier today questioned, released, and not arrested or charged in a DEA investigation.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.