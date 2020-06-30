What it Means to be a Raider Podcast:  Matt Millen

Henderson, NV--Being a Raider is different. It is not just any normal fan or player. Being a Raider is a standard set by the legendary Al Davis. It is about winning, toughness, and a mindset that permeates everything a person does.

That is why when I took over as editor and publisher of Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven, I purposed to set out to define what makes football and the Raider lifestyle just mean more.

The legendary logo and colors can be seen on the football field, the inner city, the suburbs, and the cornfields. It isn't about skin color, gender, or how much money you have.

It isn't just about Oakland or Las Vegas. Raider Nation lives and thrives around the world. It isn't a location on a map, it is a condition in one's soul.

I got a good view of the Raiders growing up as a football freak in Michigan. But once I became a great friend with Matt Millen, and many other Raiders, my perspective changed. It took me only a short time to grasp that while people admired the passion of Raider Nation, they had no clue what made it.

In this edition of our "What Does It Mean to be a Raider" podcast, we are joined by my friend Millen. It was my pleasure to be on his NFL Network, "A Football Life," and being his friend has been one of the greatest joys.

Sure he is tough and he can be brash, but that is why I love him. I have learned that love or hate any Raider, of any color or gender, they are genuine. They are real. That is why I truly love Matt like a brother.

While the SEC says that to them, "It just means more," they have no clue. Raider Nation does. It isn't a slogan to them, it is a lifestyle.

You don't have to have been a player to be a Raider. Ask anyone who has worn the Silver and Black and the Raider Nation is as much about the fans as the players. It is the only franchise in professional sports where the fans are loved by the players and management, as much as the fans love them.

So if you love the Raiders or hate them, hold on. Sit back and enjoy the stories, the memories, and all that entails this week's episode of, "What it Means to be a Raider: Matt Millen." Than you for listening, Raider Nation.

