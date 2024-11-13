What Kind of Approach Should the Raiders Take Against Miami?
Las Vegas Raiders fans will see their team back in action in Week 11 after their bye week. The Raiders will face off against the Miami Dolphins, a team that concluded Week 10 by defeating the Los Angeles Rams.
The Raiders were able to have this week be a time for them to get healthy for the second half of the season while watching how Miami goes about their game. The Raiders on defense will look to continue their success and hope their offense can put some good drives together.
So far this season, the Raiders are among league average in defense and have been able to showcase their defensive linemen to other teams this season. A way the Raiders can hold the Dolphins from being competitive in their matchup is to make sure to deny the rushing game.
The Dolphins rushing numbers are not very high this season, coming in with 1,138 rushing yards and 2,837 passing yards. While they have better numbers offensively than the Raiders do, the Raiders must find ways on both ends of the game in order to silence a team with momentum.
One storyline to look for between these two teams whether the Raiders will come into the game hot or cold. Having not played in over a week, the Raiders offense will want to avoid a quiet to start the game.
With a new staff on offense -- they could run the risk of falling into a trap of mistakes when it comes to execution and communication
It's another reason why the Raiders defense must keep the Dolphins offense off the scoreboard.
Maxx Crosby and the rest of the defense will look to improve their overall quarterback sacks this season, making sure whoever the Dolphins quarterback is for the game (likely Tua Tagovailoa) does not have enough time to locate receivers deep will benefit the Raiders going into the game.
It's all about pressure.
The Raiders approach must be to get on the board early and late. The team has not been able to put up impressive numbers on offense as of late, but if Gardner Minshew can find open receivers and have them gain more than the average 6.8 yards per pass, they could walk away with their first victory since Week 4.
