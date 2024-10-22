What Kind of Team Will Raiders Be at Trade Deadline?
When the Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2023 season strong and capitalized on that momentum by hiring Coach Antonio Pierce full-time, they expected the 2024 season to begin differently.
It has been rough.
The Raiders are 2-5, losers of three straight, and sit in the basement of the AFC West. The improved play of the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos has not helped, either.
With dismay at the quarterback position, run game woes, and injuries on both sides of the ball, Pierce's squad has essentially been in a worst-case scenario.
The team has already traded away wide receiver Davante Adams, leaving them without a star on the perimeter. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been excellent, but he will help the team in the long term rather than now.
The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Raiders are expected to be one of the most interesting teams leading up to that date.
While it is rare for teams to unload several players at the deadline, the Raiders are not in a position to win games and make the postseason right now, so selling off veterans, freeing up cap space and acquiring draft capital for the future could be in their best interest.
Despite several rumors, the Raiders are unlikely to trade defensive end Maxx Crosby. Owner Mark Davis has already shut down the idea. While Crosby would have a robust market, acquiring him would take a large haul, so many teams may not be willing to pay that price.
However, other less expensive players could be available. ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently mentioned wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, defensive tackle John Jenkins and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair as potential trade candidates.
The Raiders could benefit long-term by selling at the trade deadline. Would General Manager Tom Telesco punt on this season for the long-term good of the franchise?
This team could also have too much pride to call it a season. Could they be buyers and try to acquire talent to help them make a second-half playoff push?
Whatever Las Vegas decides to do, it will be one of the most interesting teams to monitor at the trade deadline. The second half could bring intriguing times for the Silver and Black.
