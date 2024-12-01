What More Can Raiders Prove On Their Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped a close game against the Kansas City Chiefs but showed the world watching on national TV that these Raiders have some fight. Now that they have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, what more can these Raiders prove for the remainder of the season?
With five weeks left for the NFL season, the Raiders may have gotten past their most difficult opponent, the Chiefs, and should be favored in some of their remaining matchups. Given the fight the Raiders showed against Kansas City, they might be able to crack through into the win column for the first time in eight weeks.
The Raiders young stars have been able to break through this season, no one more than rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Not only did Bowers showcase his skill against the Chiefs, but his production has been consistent all season, earning his way into rookie of the year conversations.
The Raiders also have a firecracker on defense in Maxx Crosby, who has continued his dominance all season long. At one point, breaking through the Chief's triple-teaming him on defense and landing a big sack on Patrick Mahomes can only elevate fans' perception of the Raider's defense.
The Raiders will run into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their next matchup in Week 14, a Buccaneers team that has not performed the way that the public thought they would this year. Given the Raiders have nothing to lose now, they could walk out with the victory if they play the way the did against Kansas City as their next opponent.
While the Raiders are in contention for a top draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they showed their division and other opponents that they will continue to fight despite their bleak record. With 2025 in the near future, the Raiders still know they have things to prove.
The best case scenario for the Raiders to end their season would be with a 7-10 record, but given the long losing streak the Raiders have been riding, seven wins seems far away. The Raiders can ride the momentum they gained from the Black Friday matchup to find a positive end to their season.
