What Questions Must The Raiders Answer Before Selecting a QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders tried to find their field general this past offseason with Gardner Minshew. It did not work out for the Raiders and Minshew. The Raiders are 2-8 and looking at a top pick in next year's NFL Draft.
The Raiders must do their homework on the quarterbacks heading to the draft. The Raiders want to select their franchise quarterback. Enough is enough.
If the Raiders continue to lose, they have an interesting matchup at the back end of the schedule that could be for the 1st pick overall in next year's draft.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders' need at quarterback on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"It has been very evident through this part of the season, that the Raiders simply do not have a quarterback," said Carpenter. "That is not a slam on Desmond Ridder or Garnder Minshew or Aidan O'Connell. Anyone one of those three men could respond in the last seven games in the year and emerge onto the scene to be that guy. But the people are, none of them are right now ... I hear a lot of people, myself included, about the Raiders do not have a quarterback. That is truthful. They are going to have to address that. But before you can address it, the Raiders have to look at what kind of quarterback we want. What do we want to run as an offensive system?"
"The Raiders have to have a determinate conversation to come to a decision of what direction they want the quarterback to be. Do they want a Patrick Mahomes ... But it is not like they grow on trees. If that is the case, Shedeur Sanders will not be your guy. If you want a guy who is not as athletic but still possesses the ability to move, maybe does not have the cannon of a Matthew Stafford, but can get the ball and make the throws ... Somebody who brings creativity, then you are looking at a Shedeur Sanders. The point is the answer just is not to let us go get a new quarterback ... It is going to find the guy that you believe in."
