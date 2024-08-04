What Raiders' DC Graham is Excited About This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of training camp as they prepare for the 2024 season.
The Raiders finished 2023 as one of the best defensive teams in the league and want to maintain that status this year.
Because of the excitement surrounding this defense, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is fired up to get back out on the field and coach this unit. Graham is entering his third season in charge of the Silver and Black defense, and they have a chance to be his best group yet.
Graham joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and discussed what he’s most excited about now that training camp is back.
“I’m most excited about being around each other,” Graham said. “I’m real excited about this trip and how [Antonio Pierce] has us going away for training camp, just because I think as we improved last year throughout the season, it started with us getting to know each other, how to communicate to one another. The coaches, the players, and I think once you put us in that environment where our families aren’t going to be there, and we’re going to eat dinner together, even if you’re going to get a snack, you’re going to be seeing somebody that you’re working with. I’m really excited about that, and seeing how that helps us moving forward.”
Graham was also asked if any players were standing out so far. He did not want to single any players out but said defensive end Malcolm Koonce has been impressive.
“I just love what Malcolm’s been able to do,” Graham said. “Just in terms of what he was able to do last year, and the way he’s working right now, I think he could care less what happened last year. It’s a new season; it’s a new week; the way he’s been working, the maturity in terms of him growing into himself as an NFL player, and knowing who he is and being able to communicate that, and to be able to execute, it should be fun to watch.”
There is a lot of excitement around this Raiders squad, and Graham is just as excited as anyone.
