What Raiders' Missed Opportunities Ultimately Boil Down to
The Las Vegas Raiders fell once again in Week 8 to the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.
This Raiders' offense struggled after its first two drives. There were no adjustments, and its two top targets went missing for the rest of the game.
This is unexplainable eight weeks into the season. Some changes will need to be made for the Raiders that will help the offense in the second half of the season.
We are seeing all the reasons why Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired from Chicago. The play-calling does not make any sense in key situations.
"I thought we were very competitive," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Monday. "I loved the effort. Thought the physicality on defense and special teams stood out. I thought early on, our offense again came out opening drive, scripted. Went down there and was moving. As that went on there were opportunities there for us to make plays. We are just not executing right at a high enough level. When there are opportunities there, we are not making them. That is the bottom line."
A key opportunity for the Raiders in Week 8 was when they had the ball on the 3-yard line and did not punch it in with four opportunities to score a go-ahead touchdown.
"I think you just got to always go back to the plays that are working," Pierce said. "And there is nothing wrong with repeating plays. You see that from other teams. I am not saying we do not do that. It comes down to execution. And there are a lot of things that go into it. From protection to route running, to getting the ball off at times. All that stuff goes into a play. We need all 11 on the same page."
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers did not do much in the second half in Week 8. Pierce explained why that was.
"Second half a lot more pressure," Pierce said. "They just dialed it up and just kept bringing it consistently. Left, right, up the middle. And at that point, the quarterback is getting rid of the ball faster."
