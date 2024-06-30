What Raiders Superstar Maxx Crosby Looked to Take Away From Annual Sack Summit
NFL legend Von Miller's annual "Sack Summit" is wrapping up on Sunday, and with that, yet another successful event will go in the books.
Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby was honored with being one of the leaders this year. Crosby attended the weekend-long camp with fellow Raider teammates Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Janarius Robinson, John Jenkins, Charles Snowden and David Agoha.
This event is always a valuable opportunity for Crosby to better his game and compete with and learn from some of the other elite pass rushers in the league.
Crosby has elevated his game every season he has been in the NFL, and he is going to continue to look to do so.
The three-time Pro Bowler discussed what he looked to get out of the Sack Summit.
"Von [Miller] says it every time: It's about linking and learning," Crosby said. "And if you can take one thing and apply it, it could take your game to another level. So, for me, I learned from [former Raiders defensive line coach] Rob Marinelli, constant, never-ending improvement. And for me, I come here with an open mind and just be a sponge of information and try to take at least one thing, or three things, or five, however many things I can do and actually go and work and practice that and apply it and have it translate to my game. So, I've learned so much over the years; I've been coming here for, I think, five years now. So, yeah, just an honor to be a part of it."
Crosby had his best season yet in 2023, posting career-highs in sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (23). He was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and was selected as an Associated Press second-team All-Pro honoree for the first time in his career.
Events like the Sack Summit are what Crosby lives for when it comes to his football life. He wants to be the best, and in order to get there, you have to learn from the best.
As one of the league's top edge rushers, himself now, Crosby has transitioned into a leadership role and is inspiring those who were once in his shoes.
