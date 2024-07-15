What to Expect from RB Alexander Mattison This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the upcoming season with a new look at many spots on offense. The Raiders, who struggled on offense all last season, aim to improve its most significant weakness last season. The Raiders offense entered last season with the National Football League’s leading rusher from the previous season in the backfield.
However, running back Josh Jacobs held out the entire offseason, hoping for a new contract. Jacobs’ holdout undoubtedly played a part in the offense’s struggles, as it had no time to practice and prepare with its starting running back. Jacobs and the Raiders would go from leading the league in rushing in the 2022-23 season to having one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL. This only worsened the Raiders’ issues at quarterback, as one of the offense's strengths became one of its weaknesses.
When Jacobs was injured late in the season, the Raiders turned to running back Zamir White to fill the void. White performed admirably for the Raiders over the season's final few games. However, he is still unproven in the league.
Once the Raiders and Jacobs parted ways, it made room for the Raiders to embrace a new approach to the running back position this upcoming season. In previous seasons, Jacobs was given most of the team’s carries. With Jacobs now with the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders have taken more of a running back-by-committee approach as they enter this season.
General Manager Tom Telesco added former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison to the roster earlier this offseason. Like newly added Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew, Mattison played well against the Raiders last season. This likely contributed to Minshew and Mattison being added to the team. Mattison played in 16 games last season. His highest yard-per-carry game and fourth-highest rushing game of the season came against the Raiders.
Mattison’s role in the Raiders backfield will likely vary depending on the team’s needs, as he is a versatile back who does many things well. Mattison will work well with White, carrying the ball, but can also catch the ball out of the backfield, which White has struggled with so far in his young career. Mattison will allow Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to call plays freely whenever he is in the game.
As next season approaches, expect Mattison to give the Raiders flexibility at the running back they have not had in a while. Mattison can be Getsy’s Swiss Army Knife this season, allowing the Raiders to attack opposing defenses in many ways.
