What Type of Game Do the Raiders Want to Play Against Steelers?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rough spot on the season, but they could turn things around with a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wide receiver Davante Adams’ future is still in limbo, and the Raiders are moving to Aidan O’Connell as their starting quarterback. Could last year’s second-half hero bring a new spark to this Silver and Black offense?
When playing Mike Tomlin’s Steelers squad, teams have very little room to make mistakes. And this Raiders team, well, they’ve made plenty of mistakes this season.
What kind of game do the Raiders want to play against the Steelers? How can they set the tone against a team notorious for being the first to set the tone?
Offensively, it starts with the passing game. Establishing the run is great, and the Raiders have been better in that regard in the last few weeks, but if the Raiders find success through the air without Adams and potentially Jakobi Meyers, that would make a strong statement.
The Steelers rank 17th in the league in passing defense, allowing 206.8 yards per game through the air. The Raiders rank 16th in the same statistic at 201.4.
The Steelers' secondary has a few solid pieces, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, one of the best players in the league at that position. Joey Porter Jr. is their top cornerback. He has shown good moments but has been inconsistent to start his second season in the league.
O’Connell will make his first start of the 2024 season after Gardner Minshew did not meet expectations through five starts. Can O’Connell’s accuracy and processing slice up this tough Steelers defense?
Defensively, the Raiders must stop the run. This will prove to be tough with Christian Wilkins sidelined with an injury. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has not participated in practice in the last two days, which would also be a huge hit for this defense.
The Steelers run the ball more than almost every team in the league. Steelers Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith is known for his run-game scheming, which has not fully gotten going this year, but the Raiders don’t want to be the kick-starter.
This game is a chance for Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad to re-establish the identity he formed last season when the team went on a second-half run.
It has not been present thus far this season, and if they cannot establish it against the Steelers, they could be in trouble.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.