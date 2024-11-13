What Will Offensive Weapon's Return Mean for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders received good news on Tuesday, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that tight end Michael Mayer has returned to practice.
Mayer had previously been out since Week 3 on the non-football injury list due to a personal matter.
The Raiders have struggled offensively this season. Whether it's their paltry run game or lack of consistency at quarterback, Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has had little success on that side of the ball.
How impactful will Mayer’s return to the offense be?
The Raiders have enjoyed the production rookie tight end Brock Bowers has brought them, as he is having a historic rookie season at his position. Where does Mayer factor into the offense?
Las Vegas can finally implement the 12-personnel plan (one running back, two tight ends) it has wanted to implement since before the season. This offseason, there was much talk about what this offense could look like, with Bowers and Mayer both destroying defenses.
Without Mayer, the Raiders asked Bowers to shoulder much of that production. He did so with virtually no problems. Now, with Mayer’s return, he will not have to.
Mayer’s massive frame and strength should also help the Raiders in the run game. The Raiders have struggled to move the ball on the ground this season, failing to get a push up front and asserting themselves on the line of scrimmage. With Mayer’s return, this could improve.
Mayer will be a welcome sight for Gardner Minshew II (or Desmond Ridder) in the passing game. The Raiders have not had many reliable pass-catchers outside of Bowers this season. Jakobi Meyers has been good but has missed games with an injury.
While the Raiders are not in a great position to be a playoff team in 2024, having Mayer for the second-half stretch run should give Raider Nation a look at their young tight end duo that could dominate the league for years to come.
Mayer showed flashes of being the elite tight end prospect he was coming out of Notre Dame last season, and now, he can make a serious statement for the Silver and Black.
To keep Raiders fans tuned in, they need more reasons to be excited about this team. Mayer’s return and how he fits into the offense give them more.
