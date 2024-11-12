What Will Raiders Do if They Don't Draft a QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for their franchise quarterback after the season. There are different routes the Raiders could take to find a quarterback.
The Raiders have one of the worst records in the NFL. If the second half of the season is the same as the first half, the Raiders will have a top draft pick in 2025.
But if the Raiders turn things around and play better, things could get a lot more interesting for the Silver and Black. We saw last year's draft how the Raiders were on the outside and did not draft one.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed what happens if the Raiders cannot draft a quarterback once again on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"They are buyers for a quarterback. If they are stuck in a position let us say there are two guys they think are worth trading up for and they cannot get up to that spot for either one," said Carpenter. "They find themselves in another quagmire. Do they wait for a quarterback, if they cannot move up? Do they take a guy that they are not convinced of? Or do they play it the right way, go get the best player available, and try to get a free agent? There are many question marks here. That is why if you do not have number one, it is a very big question mark ... If you think there is only one franchise guy, you gotta get the one."
"There are a lot of bad teams in the league right now," said Hladik. "There is a lot to be shaken out in terms of the draft order. If you look at what the Raiders are going to do, I think again, it starts with their plan for free agency. Gardner Minshew will not be back. Do you view Aidan O'Connell as a backup caliber? Do you think that if you do not get your guy, you can have him start? Do you go the route of getting a veteran in there ... That may lead you to trade up early, even before free agency starts. Or at the very, when it is in its infancy. So, you have time to make moves.
