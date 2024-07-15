What Will Raiders' Offensive Rookies Show in Year 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in a few offensive players through the 2024 NFL Draft, who they are excited about.
They added a pass-catcher with the No. 13 overall selection, bringing in Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. They also beefed up their offensive line, adding Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and Maryland’s DJ Glaze.
The Raiders then waited until the sixth round to select versatile New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube, who could immediately contribute to special teams.
Las Vegas already has its core of offensive players in place; now, they add rookies who could join that core or at least provide quality depth.
What are Bowers, Powers-Johnson, Glaze, and Laube capable of doing in their rookie seasons?
Let’s break down each of their skill sets and where they sit on the depth chart to determine those things.
Bowers boasts one of the most unique skill sets from a tight end prospect in recent memory. He can line up in-line, out wide, and can be used on end-arounds. There isn’t a level of the field he can’t win at, and he has speed and yards-after-catch ability.
Bowers and second-year tight end Michael Mayer should see equal playing time, as having two excellent tight ends on the field makes an offense difficult to defend. Bowers should be a significant contributor right away and a key piece of the Raiders’ future.
Powers-Johnson will move from center to guard, a position he is familiar with from his time with the Ducks. While he was an award-winning center in college, Powers-Johnson shouldn’t have much difficulty playing another interior line spot.
Powers-Johnson is a big-bodied bruiser in the run game, so he should fit nicely in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme. Powers-Johnson is competing for the starting right guard spot with former Pro Bowler Cody Whitehair, and even if he doesn’t start, he should still be a regular contributor.
Glaze is also competing for a starting job. If he doesn’t start at right tackle, he has a chance to be a good swing tackle instead. Glaze has good size and athleticism and should be a plus contributor in run blocking immediately.
Glaze will see more snaps than expected if he can improve as a pass blocker, which he has the physical profile to do.
Laube was an excellent runner and receiver with the Monarchs and, as we mentioned, should be an immediate contributor to special teams. Zamir White will be the starting running back, but Laube could see some touches behind him. Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are in the mix, too.
The Raiders could see some of their offensive rookies not only contribute, but surprise during their first seasons in the league.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.