What Will Rushing Distribution Look Like for Raiders in Week 2?
All offseason, Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White had the RB1 spot all but locked up after rising to the occassion at the end of last season.
However, White didn't have the greatest preseason showing and struggled in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, fumbling once and attaining just 44 yards on 13 carries, which, in his defense, was mostly the fault of the offensive line.
There were glimpses of what White had shown at the end of last year, but ultimately, it was an underwhelming performance in his first game as the full-time starting back.
Raiders veteran running back Alexander Mattison meanwhile, had a solid display in his first game with the Silver and Black, primarily in the passing game. Mattison recorded 43 yards and a touchdown on four receptions, while adding 19 yards on the ground.
The question now is: How will the Raiders distribute these reps going forward?
Because of the offensive line's struggle blocking for the run, Game 1 was a tough contest to gauge the potential of this Raiders rushing attack.
Mattison did showcase himself as the more versatile back, but White pounded the rock, earning some significant gains in Las Vegas' Week 1 loss.
Perhaps the Raiders will start using the two in backs from a situational standpoint. Then again, with how high Las Vegas was on White this offseason, limiting him to merely a third-down back might be restricting his potential.
The time to make this decision might be now -- it may be better to determine these reps once we see how these running backs thrive when the offensive line is clicking. For that the happen, the group needs to finish blocks.
"Yeah, we didn't finish," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said earlier this week. "We didn't finish up front. Running backs got to stay on track and we got run with better pad level with our backs overall. I mean, some of these tackles, we got breakthrough arm tackles. And I think just up front, we got to finish. We got to stay on our blocks. I mean, they did an outstanding job. Hats off to them. They finished blocks and finished plays, and we didn't. And that has to start with us as coaches and the players doing it."
This will be extremely important this week as the Raiders face a very good Baltimore Ravens run defense that held the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to just 72 rushing yards in Week 1.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.