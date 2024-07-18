What Would Make This Season a Success for the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason making sweeping improvements to a talented but flawed roster.
Upon his arrival, General Manager Tom Telesco and the Raiders’ front office worked hard to give Coach Antonio Pierce better pieces to work with by adding depth to nearly every position on the team. The roster improvements and changes to the Raiders’ coaching staff have heightened expectations for the Silver and Black this season.
The Raiders' goal last season was to show improvement. While it was not pretty by any means, the Raiders were able to turn things around over the second half of last season, improving what was a season on a downward spiral. Still, despite their struggles, they found themselves mathematically in the hunt for a playoff spot late into the season.
As the team puts last season behind them and begins to focus on the upcoming one, last season’s struggles and lessons are expected to have the Raiders again in the playoff hunt. However, Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders want to do more than get close this time. They want to end the Raiders’ streak of seasons without a playoff berth.
NFL.com staff writer Adam Rank believes they could make it happen.
“Over the past 21 seasons, the Raiders have made just two playoff appearances,” Rank said.
“They have not won a postseason contest since the 2002 AFC Championship Game -- that's the second-longest drought in the league, behind only the [Miami] Dolphins (23 years without a playoff win) and just ahead of the [Washington] Commanders (18 years).
“This franchise last won a division title in 2002, which is the second-longest streak in the league, behind only the Cleveland [Browns] (31 seasons). I'm not saying Vegas needs to take the AFC West. After all, the [Kansas City] Chiefs have won eight straight division titles. But for this season to be a success, the Raiders must get back to the tournament. Maybe even win a game.”
The Raiders undoubtedly have the talent to push for a playoff spot. However, talent and potential only get teams so far in the National Football League. As the Raiders enter another season, they must put the pieces together and get the job done. A playoff berth this season would make everything the organization went through last season worth it.
