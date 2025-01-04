What Would Raiders QB Philosophy Be If They Draft One?
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon conclude the 2024-25 season, closing the season with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
While the Raiders have had a brutal season, things could be looking up with the right resources to turn things around quickly.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team is expected to be heavily in the mix for a quarterback, whether that be through free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft. If it is the latter, there are many ways the team could go about developing that quarterback.
Two weeks ago, the Raiders were in a prime position to select a quarterback at the top of the draft. Sitting at No. 8 overall, that path becomes much more difficult.
However, if the Raiders could find a way to select one of the draft’s top quarterbacks or draft one in the later rounds, they must have a definitive plan for developing him.
What could that be? Many teams have struggled to find the correct system and have not held on to quarterbacks in years past. Some teams figure out the right plan and have their franchise quarterback for a decade-plus.
Every quarterback is different. Some are ready to play immediately, while others need a few years to develop before they can contribute to an NFL offense.
If the Raiders swing a trade for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, they would have almost no choice but to play either quarterback immediately. Sanders has the football IQ to read defenses, while Ward has the physical talent to spark the offense.
There are rare examples of quarterbacks blooming later in their careers, including Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield. All three have enjoyed career resurgences in 2024 despite not playing for the team that originally drafted them.
The Raiders want to avoid drafting a quarterback and having them fail in Las Vegas. The New York Jets struggled to develop Smith and Darnold, while Mayfield never found his footing with the Cleveland Browns.
If Las Vegas drafts a quarterback in the later rounds, they could let that quarterback sit for a year before letting them take over in 2026. Aidan O’Connell has done a well enough job to be a bridge quarterback in 2025 before eventually letting the next QB take over.
There are many ways the Raiders can develop a quarterback. They must find the right way to finally find their next franchise leader.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE