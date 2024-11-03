When Should Raiders Consider Certain Positions in the Draft?
While we are roughly six months away from the 2025 NFL Draft, many Las Vegas Raiders fans are thinking about the future instead of what is happening with the current roster.
The Raiders are 2-6 and face a tough game against the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon. If they lose a fifth straight contest, more members of Raider Nation will stop caring about the 2024 season and think about what the team will do when all 17 games have been played.
When considering the NFL Draft, positional value often comes up. Fans scoff at teams that draft players at non-premium positions with premium picks.
However, that formula has worked for a few teams, namely the Detroit Lions. Selecting running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta early in the draft has proven to be the right move for General Manager Brad Holmes.
Could the Raiders follow in their footsteps? Or will premium positions reign supreme for the Silver and Black?
The offensive premium positions are quarterback, offensive tackle, and wide receiver. The defensive premium positions are defensive end, cornerback, and defensive tackle.
At what point in the draft should the Raiders consider some of these positions?
Quarterback is obviously the most important position in football, which the Raiders desperately need. There is a strong belief that if you believe a certain quarterback is your franchise's future, you will take him at the top of the draft. Rarely will you intend to find a franchise quarterback late in the draft.
Teams have found quarterbacks late who have turned out to be good players, but they often have starters already in place. If the Raiders are looking for a franchise quarterback, they must take him high.
The Raiders do not particularly need an offensive tackle. Kolton Miller is playing great football, and they have depth at the right tackle. If they bring in another lineman, it could be later in the draft.
Wide receiver is a need. The Raiders must find more talent there without Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers on an expiring contract. Teams have found wide receiver talent early but also in the second and third rounds. The Raiders could find a great receiver anywhere on the first or second day.
Edge rusher is not a need for the Raiders, as Maxx Crosby is a star at that spot, and they have Tyree Wilson, a young, up-and-coming player. They could find a developmental project on day three to fill in depth.
Defensive tackle is also an important position. After the season, John Jenkins and Adam Butler will be free agents, so the Raiders must find someone to pair with Christian Wilkins. They could find someone at that position on day two.
The Raiders are good at cornerback, but more depth couldn’t hurt. Nate Hobbs will be a free agent, Jack Jones has been steady, and Jakorian Bennett has taken a major leap in his second season.
Cornerback could be a spot they take at any point in the draft after the first round. It never hurts to have too many defensive backs.
This season is not over for the Raiders. There is still time to turn things around.
However, it never hurts to think about the future.
