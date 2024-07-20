Where Raiders' Davante Adams Ranks Himself Among NFL's Top WRs
Even going into his 11th NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams still believes himself to be the best wideout in the game.
He said as much when ranking his top-five NFL wide receivers during his recent appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.
"If you're saying the best, 1-7 [himself], you're probably going to go 18 [Justin Jefferson] after that," Adams said. "See, the thing is this, man. I feel like Jets, he kind of changed this, but over the last six years, it's only been one person that people can't take out of that top three, and that's me. So, I feel like, if you're talking about my favorite right now, I would say CeeDee Lamb ... I put CeeDee fourth, [Calvin] Ridley third, and fifth is always the hardest one for me because it's too many dudes, man. It's not like, when I came in the league, you had the same top three guys was like the ones that get talked about."
Adams would go on to choose Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5, with A.J. Brown in consideration as well.
Most would probably say Adams has been passed up as the league's top receiver. When you talk about Jefferson, you're talking about a generational wideout who is going into just his fifth NFL season with three Pro Bowls, an Associated Press first-team All-Pro selection and an Offensive Player of the Year award to show for it.
If you're talking about who has been dominating the longest, of course, the honor goes to Adams.
The Raiders wide receiver is certainly right about one thing -- today's group of elite receivers is much different than it was in the past. You could very well say we are in the golden era of wide receivers, as each of the future Hall of Famers on Adams' list make a case as the best year in and year out.
What makes Adams unique, though, is he has been in the running for the last six or seven years. And his case as the No. 1 receiver can still be made today.
