Where Raiders Stand in Cap Space Post-June 1
With more than a month to go before training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders still have a lot of salary cap room to work with.
According to Over The Cap, the Raiders are sixth in the NFL in cap space at $34,098,440. Their active cap spending is at $197,737,080 and their dead money is at $29,254,660.
Much of Las Vegas' cap room was relieved by the release of former Raiders quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, which provided the club $24 million effective post-June 1.
The Raiders can go several different routes with this money, including adding more free agents or re-working contracts like they recently did with All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby.
There are still a number of defensive backs Las Vegas can go and get, either to add depth in the defensive backfield or potential starters.
The following teams rank ahead of the Raiders in cap space, per OTC:
1. New England Patriots, $46.4 million
2. Washington Commanders, $44.5 million
3. Detroit Lions, $40.3 million
4. Arizona Cardinals, $35.5 million
5. Jacksonville Jaguars, 34.1 million
The Raiders lead the AFC West in salary cap room, with the next closest division foe being at No. 10 overall with $26.3 million in cap space.
Las Vegas has already done an admirable job bringing in quality free agents like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, offensive linemen Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair, running back Alexander Mattison, quarterback Gardner Minshew, tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receivers Michael Gallup, Jalen Guyton and Alex Bachman. The haul proved to be a solid first offseason for Raiders general manager Tom Telesco.
Aside from Wilkins, defense hasn't been an emphasis yet for the Raiders in free agency, and this extra mass of salary room could help in that department.
