Which Current Raiders Star is Most Likely to Get to Canton?
Getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, is the pinnacle of a football players career.
The selection process is rigorous, however; now, more than ever, it is incredibly difficult for even the most decorated players to get in.
Just ask former Oakland Raiders cornerback Eric Allen, who was recently announced as one of the four members of the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
Acclaimed NFL writer and Hall of Fame voter Rick Gosselin once told our Hondo Carpenter the typical criteria for selection against the backdrop of why former Raiders tight end Todd Christensen has failed to get enshrined.
"I know two of the factors. 75 percent of all players in the Hall of Fame made All-Decade. ... 64 percent won championships," Gosselin had said.
Right now, no current Las Vegas Raiders have a shot at Canton based upon both criteria; none made the 2010s All-Decade team, and forget a Super Bowl title. However, the future is bright for two Raiders.
CBS Sports only discussed one. In a list of likeliest Hall of Fame selections on each roster, Chris Trapasso named edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
"Crosby plays an unfathomable amount of snaps, draws significant offensive-line attention and still produces at an elite level," he wrote. "He's been a second-team All Pro twice and twice has led the NFL in tackles for loss. Plus, he has 59.5 sacks through six seasons."
Crosby has a lot going for him -- talent, work ethic, and a motor for the game that is unmatched. He is the face of the Raiders and one of the league's very best players, earning a selection to six Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro recognition twice.
To go with that, Crosby will only turn 28 years old before the 2025 season. Plenty of football left and many believe he is only entering his physical prime.
That being said, Crosby is playing in the golden age of the umbrella position of "edge rusher", which is either a true defensive end, a 3-4 outside linebacker, or standup rush end. Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, and Micah Parsons. The Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, the youngest of all of them, is looking like the real deal as well.
It is hard to bet against a combination of ability and drive like Crosby's, though.
While it is irresponsible to place lofty expectations such as Hall of Fame potential on a player entering his second year, tight end Brock Bowers looks like the next likeliest member for the Silver and Black.
A generational talent, Bowers smashed the record books by snagging a rookie record (tight end or wide receiver) 112 receptions along with a tight end rookie record 1,194 receiving yards. He did both while playing under two different offensive coordinators and three different quarterbacks.
Bowers earned first-team All-Pro recognition, Pro Bowl honors, and was a finalist for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. In a season that doesn't have a generational quarterback like Jayden Daniels, or even one as prolific as Bo Nix, the award likely would have gone to the Georgia product.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE