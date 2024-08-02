Which Raiders Players Have Exceeded Expectations in Training Camp
When the Las Vegas Raiders set out to have training camp in Costa Mesa, California, this is exactly what they wanted. They wanted to see the players and coaches build chemistry. They wanted no distractions and to go full send in practices.
And that is what we are seeing so far in practice.
The Raiders have seen players locked in and working hard. They are seeing players emerge at camp -- both veterans and some rookies. They still want to see more, but the Raiders' training camp has not disappointed.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about what players have stood out on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"There has not been a lot of guys that have had a bad camp," Carpenter said. "This camp this has been a very successful camp for the Raiders. Very good camp. I think Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce did a masterful job the way they scripted it. ... A lot of teaching going on the field."
" ... First one is Dylan Laube. He has come in, he is not the biggest fella in the world, so there were questions. ... He has exceeded every expectation. He is clearly in the two deep. And he is going to play a lot. Now it has to translate in games."
" ... I expected him to bounce back, that is Jakorian Bennett. I had no clue he would bounce back like this. Him and Laube may be the two best camp in the Raiders this year. Jakorian Bennett has been playing like an absolute freak. I think he is playing as good as Nate Hobbs. ... If what we are seeing in camp translates into the season, the Raiders defensive backs is going to be phenomenal."
" ... Another one that is exceeding expectations for me, is DJ Glaze. ... There were a few reps he held his own with Maxx [Crosby], and one rep, looked phenomenal. In fact, so good that when Maxx helped him up, he tapped him on the rear, like, 'Good job, rook.' That is a big deal. DJ Glaze coming into this camp a lot of guys did not know about him. They did not know what his contribution would be. They know who he is now. He has impressed a lot. He is a very hard worker."
