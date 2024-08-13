Which Raiders' QB Will Play More vs. Cowboys?
The Las Vegas Raiders are working their way through the preseason, looking for answers at several roster spots.
While the final scores of the games do not matter, how players perform does. With several position battles underway, the Raiders are seeking clarity.
The most intriguing position battle is at quarterback. The Raiders are still trying to determine who will command the offense when they begin the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Unfortunately for Coach Antonio Pierce, it does not appear that Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew II have gotten a leg up on the other.
Pierce could be encouraged by the fact that O’Connell and Minshew both performed well in their first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. O’Connell was 7-of-9 passing for 76 yards, while Minshew was 6-of-12 for 117 yards and a nice touchdown pass.
Could Pierce want to see more of O’Connell? Or will he want Minshew to throw the ball more? Which quarterback will earn more snaps in the Raiders’ next preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys?
Let’s evaluate both quarterbacks’ performances and make the case for each of them to see more opportunity in the next game.
O’Connell should have every opportunity to earn the starting job, as he is familiar with the coaching staff and has the trust of his teammates after his solid rookie season.
Even on his incompletions, he was decisive and got the ball out quickly. Those were always the strengths of O’Connell’s, so it is good to see him maintain those skills and add some confidence on his throws in his second year with the team.
Could his solid performance mean the Raiders need to see less of him? Or does it mean Pierce wants to see him do it more?
Minshew played like his typical self, coming out firing confidently and showing more of a willingness to take off out of the pocket and run. One of Minshew’s strongest skills is his precision passing, which was fully on display on his touchdown pass to DJ Turner.
Throughout his career, Minshew has shown some high moments but also some frustrating ones. If he earns more snaps this weekend against the Cowboys, those will likely be on display.
The Raiders will likely play both quarterbacks for a short time before handing off the rest of the game to Anthony Brown Jr. and Carter Bradley. It will be worth watching to see if Pierce makes a decision on the starting quarterback after this game.
