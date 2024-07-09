Which Raiders Will be the Team's Unsung Heroes This Season?
Like every team, the Las Vegas Raiders have certain players they need to be productive to have a successful season.
Luckily for the Raiders, nearly every player they need to be productive is dependable, which is not the case for every team. The Raiders have some of the best in the entire National Football League at multiple positions on their roster, which bodes well for them.
The Raiders know precisely what they will get weekly from Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Kolton Miller, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. Each of those players has shown that they are dependable. That is not to say those players do not have bad games — all players do at some point during a 17-game NFL season — but those players are generally a lock to play at a high level weekly.
When the season is over, a few players will likely be the determining factors in the season’s outcome. Those Raiders’ season will directly and significantly impact Las Vegas’ upcoming season, but there will also be an unsung hero or two, maybe even more. The Raiders will have multiple players who could be critical contributors; a few stand out.
Between the three units, the Raiders’ offense unquestionably has the most pressure this upcoming season. With second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell competing with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Raiders' offense will need all the help it can get. The Raiders have made multiple additions and changes to the offense this offseason, which is a far cry from the defense, which returns every starter from last season except one.
While the likes of Adams, Crosby and Miller will rightfully get most of the attention for helping carry a large portion of the load this season, other, less notable team members will also play a vital role. While there will be more than a few to choose from, the two people who will likely be the team’s unsung heroes this season will be Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive lineman Thayer Munford.
Both Getsy and Munford both have something to prove. Getsy likely has many things he wants to prove, mainly that his last coaching position did not indicate his playcalling ability, which many would agree with. Munford aims to prove he is a quality starting offensive lineman in the league. With two critical pieces of the offense on a mission this season, it could lead to an improved Raiders offense.
