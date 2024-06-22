Who had the Best Offseason in the AFC West?
This offseason, the AFC West Division had a lot of moving pieces. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another Superbowl win, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers have new head coaches leading the respected team, and the Denver Broncos are looking to improve with second-year head coach Sean Payton.
The AFC West is always a tough divison. The Chiefs have been running it and looking to keep it that way. The Raiders have made it known that they are coming and afraid of no one. And the Broncos and Chargers are also playing spoilers.
These teams all have made specific changes going into the new season. There have been different views on who had the better offseason acquisitions and what these moves mean for these teams moving forward.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Aidan Champion discussed the AFC West offseason on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think anytime you are coming off a Superbowl, you are going to have the best offseason period," said Carpenter Sr. "They added some parts. They go get the one of the fastest guys in the draft to replace Tyreek. Until I see it from the young man [Xavier Worthy], he was not spectacular at Texas. Until I see him be spectacular in the pros, to me that felt a little bit of a reach. Then you do bolts [Chargers] much better. Hiring Jim Harbaugh was a massive upgrade. Great coach... Then you come to the Broncos, I think they just got worst. Adding Bo Nix. Then is going to be tons of pressure to put him at QB1. Then you come to the Raiders, man they did a lot. They kept a lot of key pieces, they add Christan Wilkins, they make AP permanent. He gets his own staff. A lot of going on in the AFC West.
"I think the Raiders, out of all the AFC West teams on paper improved most this offseason. First of all, I will go with coaching. You talked about Jim Harbaugh. There is instances where new blood is best. AP was just kind of perfect coming in here because Raiders essentially was a rebuild in the sense of developing a new culture, just kind of cleaning the slate... Kansas City Chiefs, back-to-back Superbowl Champs, how much better are you going to get... They retained most of there defensive line. I think they did everything they could have done this offseason. They are the team to beat. Bolts [Charger] you lose Keenan Allen, I think that is huge... And then Broncos I think started to come alive last year towards the end. Sean Payton finally began to prove that he was that same coach he was in New Orleans. But they are in a rebuild process too right now...
