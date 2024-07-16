Who is the Las Vegas Raiders' Breakout Candidate Going into Training Camp?
The Las Vegas Raiders have several players capable of taking the next step this coming season, as a number of them had career 2023 campaigns.
Perhaps none of them is carrying the load of expectations that running back Zamir White is, though, as White will be tasked with taking the mantle in the backfield following the departure of star running back Josh Jacobs.
White went above and beyond when he was asked to in the final four games of the 2023 season, but now, he will be expected to do so for 17 games on a team that is looking to get back on track and return to the playoffs under its new regime.
In a recent Sports Illustrated article, SI publishers were asked to name their "breakout candidate" for the respective team they cover.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. chose White as his.
Here's what Carpenter had to say:
"Entering his third year, the talented youngster was a star for the Georgia Bulldogs and has impressed in glimpses. Those glimpses gave the Silver & Black confidence to move on from Josh Jacobs, and 'Zeus' is ready to show the world that his performance in the manhandling win on Christmas Day over the Chiefs was not a fluke."
White posted a career-best 145 rushing yards in that win over Kansas City, which had been just his second start in the NFL.
He would finish his second year with 451 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and 98 receiving yards in 17 games (four starts).
The Raiders selected White in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, just months after he won the NCAA national championship as Georgia's starting running back.
White has a new running backs coach in Cadillac Williams, who has faith the third-year back can be the weapon they need him to be.
"Very, very talented young man that's going into his third year. Raw, but got a chance to be really good," Williams said last month. "I mean, big, physical, strong, quick, can do a lot of things that again you don't have to coach. So, the potential there is incredible. I think just a young man that's got to continue to hone in on the little things and continue to define his skills, but just with time and him trusting the process, trusting himself and us coaches putting him in the right position to be successful, man, he is going to flourish."
