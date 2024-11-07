Who is Trending Up For Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are mercifully in their bye week as they attempt to regroup for the second half of the season.
The Raiders have not had the season they hoped for when they hired Coach Antonio Pierce into a full-time role. They are 2-7, tied for the worst record in the NFL. Many members of Raider Nation have tapped out of this season and want to focus on the future.
Las Vegas’ season is not over, but it feels like a long shot for the team to turn things around. With very few long-term options and no answer at quarterback, things feel bleak for the Silver and Black.
However, despite a loss, many players still performed well against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Let’s break down which players improved their stock as the Raiders head into their bye week.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers - The Raiders have needed Meyers to step up as the team’s top outside receiver after trading away Davante Adams, and he has answered the call.
Meyers caught eight passes for 105 yards against a tough Lou Anarumo defense. His elite route-running skills have come in handy for the Raiders’ rough quarterback situation.
Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, and Meyers is still on the team, Las Vegas will call on Meyers to keep things going if the Raiders want to turn the season around and have a chance of competing.
Safety Tre’von Moehrig - The Raiders’ leading tackler in the game, Moehrig has long established himself as the team’s top player in the secondary.
Moehrig posted 13 tackles and a quarterback hit. Defenses benefit from having a safety with a high IQ like Moehrig, and he is part of the reason this defense is not near the bottom of the league.
The Raiders face a tough decision this offseason as Moehrig hits free agency. Will they bring him back? It would behoove them to.
Cornerback Jack Jones - Jones’ name has not come up much this season, which can be considered a good thing because he is not getting burnt.
Jones jumped in front of a Joe Burrow screen pass and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown to bring the Raiders within two scores. He finished the game with four total tackles and two passes defended.
Jones is the Raiders’ top cornerback, and they need him to keep playing that way if they want to turn things around.
