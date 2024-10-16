Who Should be the Most Disappointed Person in How Raiders' Season Has Gone?
Coming into the season, the Las Vegas Raiders had high hopes of starting the year off fast. With a new head coach. offensive coordinator, general manager and quarterback, the Raiders were ready to get this thing rolling.
For this Raiders team, it has been the total opposite. After six weeks of football, the Raiders sit at 2-4. The offense has not performed the way it expected to. The team is losing games it should win.
The Raiders have been hit by major injuries, a bug that seems to get worse each week. They made a switch at the quarterback position, and to top it off, the Raiders finally traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets.
Just a couple of months ago, the Raiders were getting ready to make a playoff push and start the season on a high note. This just goes to show you how fast things could change in the National Football League. One minute you are making headlines for all the right reasons, and the next, it's for all the wrong ones.
The season is not over for the Raiders, but they have a high hill to climb if they want to make any playoff push this season.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed this on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The one guy that should be the most disappointed with the Davante Adams situation and the most disappointed with this team through six games is Mark Davis," Carpenter said. "Mark Davis has done nothing but try to make this team a winner. And if I am Mark Davis, you better believe Tom Brady is going to have a big voice in my head. And I do not think that there is anything wrong with that. That is where the present situation of the Raiders sits right now.
The Raiders are back at practice today, fresh off of two big headlines on Tuesday: the Adams trade and Tom Brady being approved as part owner. This is going to be an interesting dynamic moving forward on how much influence Brady will have on decision-making for his new team.
