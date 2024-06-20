Who Will Be Raiders' Third Linebacker?
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the most impressive defensive teams in the second half of the 2023 season.
When Coach Antonio Pierce took over, the Raiders seemed to play with a different level of confidence and swagger. Pierce’s influence was carried out throughout the players, who played in the reflection of their coach.
This was evident in the Raiders’ linebackers. Free agent signing Robert Spillane was one of the biggest steals of the offseason in 2023, while third-year man Divine Deablo played the best football of his career.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme is a 3-4 base defense but heavily features a Nickel cornerback in the form of Nate Hobbs, so a third linebacker isn’t used.
However, the Raiders could still rotate in a third linebacker, and they have plenty of talented choices.
Let’s evaluate the Raiders’ linebacker depth and see who could earn the most playing time behind Spillane and Deablo.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders linebacker who played the most snaps behind the two starters was Luke Masterson, with 182. Masterson played more snaps in 2022 and saw more time on passing downs.
Rookie Amari Burney was behind him at just 89. The Raiders selected Burney with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida.
Burney has the athletic profile to be a good NFL linebacker and is an excellent tackler, but he does not have the processing skills to play significant snaps. If he can read plays quicker, he could earn more snaps. He will have to make a major jump in his second year to be the third linebacker.
The Raiders selected Ohio State star Tommy Eichenberg in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Eichenberg is a tackling machine but does not have the athleticism or lateral quickness to handle NFL speed.
Kana’i Mauga played just 11 snaps on defense in 2023, but he re-signed with the Raiders this offseason, so he could be in line for a bigger role. Mauga went undrafted in 2022 after a career with USC, and the Raiders plucked him from the Broncos’ practice squad.
The Raiders have plenty of options regarding their linebacker depth. Whoever they choose will not see the field for starter snaps, but they’ll be called on for important moments.
