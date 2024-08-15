Who Will be the Leader of the Raiders' Offense?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve the offensive side of the ball.
The offense showed flashes of brilliance towards the end of last season, but there was no consistency. The Raiders hope to find consistent play from their offense in 2024 so they can return to the playoffs.
One way the Raiders can find consistency offensively is by establishing a leader. While the Raiders have plenty of talented offensive players, they need someone to step up and lead on and off the field.
With many teams, the leader is often the quarterback. It could be the team’s best skill position player in rare cases.
The Raiders could be one of these teams, as wide receiver Davante Adams is entering his third season with the team. Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and should command respect from every player on the team.
Adams’ voice carries significant weight within the Raiders’ organization. He has been involved in major decisions within the last year, including a quarterback change and the hiring of Coach Antonio Pierce.
Speaking of that quarterback change, Aidan O’Connell has what it takes to be the leader of the offense. O’Connell has expressed his desire to improve as a vocal leader heading into his second season with the team.
O’Connell’s play throughout the second half of the season endeared several players and coaches to him as the quarterback who could take the Raiders to where they need to be.
O’Connell could very well not win the starting job this season. Gardner Minshew II could win it, but even if he does, O’Connell still has established strong chemistry with his teammates and can lead as a backup.
Left tackle Kolton Miller has been around for a long time. He knows the ins and outs better than most players on the team. He also plays one of the three most important positions on offense.
While it’s rare for offensive linemen to be leaders, Miller has the experience and pedigree that players would listen to.
The Raiders will improve their offense if they can establish a clear leader.
Having someone who can encourage the team while they are trailing in the fourth quarter and ensure every player is in the correct position can elevate an entire unit.
