Why Jacobs and Raiders' Running Game Have Been More Prominent Lately

When the Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to form a trio with receiving threats Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, it seemed this offense was going to heavily favor its passing game this season.

That was the case in Weeks 1, 2 and 3, but Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi's group has stayed on the ground much more often in the past couple games.

"I think consistency and practice is a big part of it," Lombardi said in his Tuesday press conference. "Obviously, we had some few things happen in the first couple of weeks in terms of we fell behind in some games, kind of had to get back in some games throwing the football. And I think these guys consistently perform well in practice on Wednesdays and Thursdays in pads and really focusing on their assignment and stuff like that. I think that's been really showing up in games, and I think that's really been a big part of where the running game has kind of come from."

Of course, that emphasis in the backfield has started with star running back Josh Jacobs. The 2020 Pro Bowler has had back-to-back games of 140-plus rushing yards on a total of 49 carries between the contests, compared to his 42 carries through the first three weeks of the season.

“Josh has done a great job in terms of accepting his role and obviously playing well in his role," Lombardi said. "He played a little bit more on third down this past week against Kansas City, and that's a tribute to him in terms of knowing the protection, knowing the run schemes and knowing the passing game. So he's just a guy who's really kind of, I would say, taking his assignments and kind of growing forward from there. And just like the offensive line, showing consistency in practice.

"And obviously we have to try and get him the ball in terms of calling runs, and however the game goes, that's how it's going to play out. But he's taken advantage of opportunities. It's just like anything else: you hand Josh Jacobs the ball and he does a good job reading the run, reads it the right way, stays true, follows Jak [Jakob Johnson], follows the tackle's block, follows the guard's block, then hey, you know what? He's done a good job and he's taken care of the football."

