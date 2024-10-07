Why Not to Trust the Experts if Raiders Have a Need at QB Come 2025 NFL Draft
In the National Football League, it is never too early to talk about or predict the following year's NFL Draft.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, everyone expects them to draft a quarterback in the first round. This upcoming draft is going to be loaded with talented quarterbacks, but what NFL teams need to do is select the best one they can.
Now, when NFL teams draft quarterbacks in the first round, teams do not wait to play them. They throw them in the fire that is the NFL, and many expect them to be good early on. Placing unreal expectations on rookie quarterbacks is what could cause a young quarterback to lose his confidence and have the media label them a bust.
The thing is, the experts that tell many to draft or not draft a certain quarterback have been getting it wrong over the years. Teams need to trust their eyes and what they see.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed how experts are wrong in evaluating a quarterback coming into the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You are seeing this in the NFL too many guys are getting rushed," Carpenter said. "There are a lot of people now that want to throw Bryce Young away. ... You should have not been starting last year, maybe this year. My point is, these are supposed to be the experts, and very few of them are when it comes to the quarterback position.
"David Carr is the name that comes to mind; Remember how his career got ruined?," Schopp said. "Just getting tackled and sacked. Probably out too soon because his team was not ready. What I see in [Jayden Daniels] is a guy that was NFL ready. We talked about when Brian Kelly accidentally leaked what was going to happen, turns out he was accurate. ... His opinion about the readiness of that quarterback carried some weight. ... It puts a huge contrast on who is NFL ready as a quarterback, who is not, and what franchises are ready... There are some command threads in their development, their coaching, and the steps to take to be ready to play in the NFL that have to be applied.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.