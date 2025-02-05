Why Raiders Chip Kelly Might Solve RB Draft Issue
The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst rushing attack in 2024 and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, known for commanding strong ground games, can help solve that issue.
It could very well start through the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kelly's two Ohio State running backs, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, are near the top of a very talented running back class.
Judkins, 6-0, 219 pounds, garnered comparisons to Joe Mixon from NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Judkins is a productive runner possessing good size and great contact aggression," Zierlein wrote. "His running style is both urgent and a bit chaotic. He runs with good burst inside but is more collision-based than wiggle-oriented when maneuvering through the lane. He’s efficient on runs outside the tackle box, but he has a tough time outracing pursuit to create explosive runs. He is wired and built for a heavier carry count and short-yardage success, but the disparity in yards per carry between Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, despite running behind the same line, is telling. Judkins might need to be paired with a slasher, but he has the ingredients needed to become a three-down RB1."
Henderson, 5-10, 209 pounds, was compared to another NFL star; the Minnesota Vikings' Aaron Jones.
"Henderson is capable of starring on third downs or biting off a bigger chunk as a three-down option. He has average size but above-average juice with good acceleration," Zierlein wrote. "He’s an average decision-maker inside and is not overly creative once confronted by the defense, but he has the pacing and subtle shiftiness to excel as an outside runner. He might be the best pass-protecting running back in this draft and is more than capable as a pass-catcher. Henderson isn’t Jahmyr Gibbs, but he can operate in a similar role for teams looking to add a more dynamic player to their running back room."
Both running backs are projected as eventual impact starters. Perhaps 20 years ago, they would be first-round caliber. This draft cycle, only one ball carrier is receiving first-round attention -- Boise State's can't-miss 2,000-yard rusher Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty will likely be there at No. 6 for the Raiders; however, if they choose to go the route of a quarterback or take advantage of a deep offensive line class (or get a weapon to pair with Brock Bowers), they can still get a premium back in either Ohio State standout.
Either gives Kelly familiarity at the position.
