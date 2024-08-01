Why the Raiders Decided Against Joint Practices This Offseason
As Coach Antonio Pierce begins his first entire season as the leader of the Las Vegas Raiders, he and the Raiders front office have already implemented many changes from previous coaching regimes.
The Raiders moving this season’s training camp to Costa Mesa, California, was arguably one of the most significant changes this offseason. However, another critical change for the Silver and Black was the decision not to hold joint practices with other teams this offseason. Pierce explained what led to that decision.
"Yeah, the question was asked earlier in the week, ‘Why not do joint practices?’ I said, 'I think we got a pretty good defense to judge it on,' and I think you guys have seen that,” Pierce recently said at training camp.
Pierce noted that in its third season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, the Raiders' defense has grown into a formidable unit in its third season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graha. He believes the unit possesses multiple veterans playing at a high level and looks like a defense should after two seasons of continuity at the defensive coordinator position.
“The defense is what you're expecting in year three,” Pierce said. “When you got guys like Robert Spillane, Marcus Epps, Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, and all those guys playing at a high level, and more importantly communicating at a high level. And now Patrick's [Graham] out there, and he's playing Russian roulette.
“He's just throwing it out there, playing dice, and these guys are just making the calls and adjustments. [They are a] very tight-knit group,” Pierce said. “You can see the energy and excitement that they have for one another when they make plays, and they expect to dominate, and they're doing such."
Aside from Wilkins, every starter from last season’s defense has returned for the Raiders this season. It has led to a belief internally and around the league that the Raiders will field one of the top defenses in the National Football League this season. Not only is the defense talented enough that it will help the Raiders' offense improve this offseason, but the unit is also talented enough for the team to use as a litmus test this offseason instead of an opposing team using abbreviated playbooks and play calls, proving just how talented the Raiders defense has the potential of being this upcoming season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.