Why the Raiders Should Sign or Draft a RB
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for as many talent upgrades as they can find this offseason.
One area that new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll know they must improve in heading into 2025 is the run game. The Raiders were one of the least effective rushing offenses in the league in 2024.
The debate about whether or not to pay running backs has taken center stage again after Saquon Barkley got a major contract from the Philadelphia Eagles and carried them to a Super Bowl.
Some believe teams should not spend significant cap space or prime draft capital on running backs, while others believe star running backs are still a premium in today’s NFL.
If the Raiders want to improve their run game and be one of the better offenses in the NFL, which avenue should they choose?
If they decide to pay a running back, they should evaluate their options carefully. The Miami Dolphins just released Raheem Mostert, who had an excellent season just two years ago.
The speedy veteran could be a good option for the Raiders on a cheap deal, as he would be an excellent fit in new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s system.
Najee Harris has often been linked to the Raiders. Harris has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons in the NFL. However, he may be better as a short-yardage back, not a bell-cow. For that reason, the Raiders may not want to pay him big money.
The 2025 NFL Draft features a deep running back class, so the Raiders could also find a young back that way.
The question there is, how soon would Las Vegas want to draft one? Would they shake up the league and take Boise State star Ashton Jeanty at No. 6? Or would they wait until the second or third day to draft someone like North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton or Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson?
The Raiders cannot ignore the run game this offseason. They should bring someone in, no matter what method they choose.
If Las Vegas can add a spark to the run game, their offense could take on a whole new look in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.