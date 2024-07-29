Why Training Camp Feels Different to Raiders' Davante Adams This Year
Davante Adams is already entering his third season with the Las Vegas Raiders, if you can believe it.
After two seasons playing under the Dave Ziegler-Josh McDaniels regime, Adams is now playing for yet another new head coach. This offseason, however, there is much familiarity for the six-time Pro Bowler.
Adams is now playing for two coaches he knows quite well -- Antonio Pierce, who served as interim head coach for the final nine games of the Raiders' 2023 season and Luke Getsy, the Raiders' new offensive coordinator who served on the Green Bay Packers' coaching staff for the majority of Adams' time in Green Bay.
With Getsy now leading the offense, Adams was much more settled in going into training camp than in years past.
"Well for me, it's a lot different because it kind of feels a little bit more like the Green Bay years because I'm back in that offense with Luke [Getsy] now," Adams said at training camp last week. "So, with Josh [McDaniels], we came in here, and even that first year, obviously, new offense and having to learn it, and then, you come back in, and it had only been a year in it, so you almost got to refresh a little bit more than what you would. So, I've retained, basically, I'd say, like 85 percent of this offense from when I played back in '21 in the same offense, so just having that familiarity helps and relaxes you a little bit. I'm not stressing as much ... having to look at my notebook right before we run out on the field. I can kind of just focus on getting my body right, my mind right coming out, and get ready to go out and have a good practice."
Getsy served as the Packers' offensive quality control coach for Adams' first two seasons in Green Bay before being promoted to wide receivers coach, a role he held for two seasons. After a one-year stint with Mississippi State, Getsy returned to Green Bay to become the team's quarterbacks coach in 2019. He retained that role for two more seasons and also took on the role of passing game coordinator.
